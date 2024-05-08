Michel Chossudovsky on the Hiroshima Nagasaki Dress Rehearsal

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/hiroshima-nagasaki-dress-rehearsal/

Today Michel Chossudovsky of GlobalResearch.ca joins us to discuss his recent article: "The Hiroshima Nagasaki 'Dress Rehearsal': Oppenheimer and the U.S. War Department’s Secret September 15, 1945 'Doomsday Blueprint' to 'Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map.'" We talk about the original, genocidal plan of the US War Department for a genocidal nuclear slaughter of the Soviets, how that plan has continued to the present day, the existential threat of nuclear holocaust and the prospects for an anti-war movement that can actually stand up to the military-industrial complex.





ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.





CSID: 2612afabafb8a7e0





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co