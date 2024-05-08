BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michel Chossudovsky on the Hiroshima Nagasaki Dress Rehearsal
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
56 views • 12 months ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/hiroshima-nagasaki-dress-rehearsal/

Today Michel Chossudovsky of GlobalResearch.ca joins us to discuss his recent article: "The Hiroshima Nagasaki 'Dress Rehearsal': Oppenheimer and the U.S. War Department’s Secret September 15, 1945 'Doomsday Blueprint' to 'Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map.'" We talk about the original, genocidal plan of the US War Department for a genocidal nuclear slaughter of the Soviets, how that plan has continued to the present day, the existential threat of nuclear holocaust and the prospects for an anti-war movement that can actually stand up to the military-industrial complex.


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.


Keywords
usisraelwarhistorybidenhiroshimanuclearnagasakimichel chossudovskythe official corbett report rumble channelmanthatan project
