Michel Chossudovsky on the Hiroshima Nagasaki Dress Rehearsal

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/hiroshima-nagasaki-dress-rehearsal/
Today Michel Chossudovsky of GlobalResearch.ca joins us to discuss his recent article: "The Hiroshima Nagasaki 'Dress Rehearsal': Oppenheimer and the U.S. War Department’s Secret September 15, 1945 'Doomsday Blueprint' to 'Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map.'" We talk about the original, genocidal plan of the US War Department for a genocidal nuclear slaughter of the Soviets, how that plan has continued to the present day, the existential threat of nuclear holocaust and the prospects for an anti-war movement that can actually stand up to the military-industrial complex.
