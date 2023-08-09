P.8 Encourage certain ‘weeds’ (My radium weed is peaking): you may be using them to survive MVI_3482

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There are often plants that appear
in our yards and gardens that we didn’t intentionally plant, and happily, some
of them are sources of food and medicine. My self-sown radium weed, Euphorbia
peplus, comes up every autumn, and is at its best in late winter. It is helpful
to eliminate the less dangerous skin cancers, using its burning white sap. I have
used it several times on my arms and trunk. DISCLAIMER: This is not medical
advice. Do your own research, use at your own risk, and consult with a well-informed
medical practitioner.