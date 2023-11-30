James O'Keefe put on watch list

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guerilla journalist and O'Keefe Media Group CEO James O'Keefe revealed Sunday the US State Department has placed him on a flying watch list.
When O'Keefe recently attempted to go through secuity at Palm Beach International Airport, Transportation Security Administration officials shut down the line he was in and subjected him to a lengthy and invasive body search.
