⚡️China at UN on the Israeli Attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus - emergency meeting

UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Israeli terrorist attack on Iranian consulate UNSC-holds-emergency-meeting-on-Israeli-attack-on-Iranian-consulate

The United Nations Security Council has held an emergency meeting on Israel’s terrorist attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria.

⚡️🇮🇱 China on the Israeli terrorist attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus:

"This is a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law and a breach of the sovereignty of both Syria and Iran. This attack is of an extremely vicious nature... 25 years ago, China's embassy in Yugoslavia was bombed by a US-led NATO airstrike... we feel the grief and pain of the Iranian government and people...

To allow impunity for such reckless acts would send a seriously wrong signal and would encourage even more risky acts... the red line of international law and the basic norms of international relations has been breached time and again, and the moral bottom line of human conscience has been crushed time and again."



