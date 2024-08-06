Bangladesh Demolishes Statue of country's first president & is father of exiled PM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bangladesh demolishes statue of country's first president.
Statue of Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding leader and father of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country.
A quick video was also posted during the day yesterday, trying to demolish it. Cynthia
https://www.brighteon.com/16b08fa2-855b-49f8-887c-00db7b5e42a8