Killing Of Whites: South Africa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attacks On Whites In South Africa, Attempts To Hide It & President Trump’s Plan To End It
* South Africa is what happens when you take D.E.I. seriously.
* The western media pretend it’s not happening.
* Dr. Ernst Roets, Executive Director of the Afrikaner Foundation, discusses what’s going on there.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 March 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ernst-roets