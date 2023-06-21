6/21/2023 -- Earthquake activity -- Seismic Unrest -- Italy Hit -- Quake by Google data center?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the start of this update Italy is warned, by the end of the update Italy was hit.
This update covers multiple locations worldwide, and contains a full run down of each earthquake location in the USA.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse