Ron DeScumbag Governor of Florida History Exposed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I go into Ron DeSantis History some of which has been hidden and wiped from online. This presidential candidate is just another puppet, one who is part of another secret society that runs the world. Don't be fooled!
For the best health products on the market, and some amazing Organic Ancient Grain Food, Ascension Supplements, Health & Wellness products or to JOIN the QUANTUM Collective check out www.quantumcollective.world
Subscribe, LIKE and leave comments also on these channels:
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Jonahbolt
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/p7WipGNt4KP4/
YouTube
youtube.com/quantumcollective144