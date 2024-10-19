Douglas Macgregor REVEALS: Iran’s Mysterious Weapon More Devastating Than Nukes – Israel Real Panic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ran’s Mysterious Weapon More Devastating Than Nukes – Israel Real Panic The conversation covers a wide range of geopolitical topics, including the dynamics between Israel, the United States, and the Middle East, particularly focusing on Israel's actions, its political motives, and historical context involving figures like Yaha Sinwar. The dialogue touches on the impact of certain actions on regional stability, such as the consequences of killing Sinwar for Israel and Palestine's future. It also explores broader geopolitical issues like potential military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and the influence of lobbying groups like AIPAC on U.S. foreign policy.