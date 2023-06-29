Internet Providers Down??? - Large PULSE Coming to Meet the Storm - June 29th 2023 10:43am & 11:28am -- IOWA

I checked all the internet providers. And they've all been down or are down what's going on?

There is a large pulse like from HAARP. Being shot down towards the storm. And it looks like it's going to meet the storm right where I'm at....





