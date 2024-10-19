MORE AUTUMN PLANTING! 🍂 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I went to the garden center and bought and planted a few cauliflower and garlic starts. I also dehydrated some of my pepper fruits. The kabocha pumpkin is getting larger, I just hope it grows big before the cold weather arrives.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶