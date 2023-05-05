BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yashar'el (Israel) Then & Now - Part 2 with Jesse Knock, Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & John Hallam. PowerPoint available below to download.
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
History is a series of lies that people have agreed upon. But what is then this historical truth, most of the time?

Le Mémorial de Sainte-Hélène by Emmanuel-Auguste-Dieudonné, comte de Las Cases (1766–1842)

Do you realize that the past, starting from yesterday has been abolished ?…. Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been re-written, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building renamed. And the process is continuing minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists but the endless present in which the party is always right.

The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.

Mis-quote from George Orwell – 1984

To download Presentation Click the Link Below:

Yasharel-Part2.pdf

or go to https://eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk/yasharel-israel-then-now-part-2-with-jesse-knock-dr-stephen-pidgeon-john-hallam/

YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/live/19axWLznMdQ?feature=share

EWHAL Facebook Page – Please Like & Follow:
https://fb.watch/k7_r_Uv0UN/

Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/eatinwildhoney/174

















