BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎭 The Theater of the News: What They’re Not Telling You
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
16 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 6 months ago

🎭 The Theater of the News: What They’re Not Telling You

Every day, the news gives us dates, times, and events—but the why behind them is pure theater. The real reasons for what’s happening are hidden, wrapped in psychological games and gaslighting. To truly understand, you need to look beyond the headlines to the bigger picture—the 2030 agenda driving these events.

When you compare their actions today with the endgame they’re working toward, the lies become clear. Don’t be fooled by the surface; dig deeper, see the patterns, and protect yourself from the manipulation.

Want to understand the agendas at play and get the uncensored truth about what’s coming? Subscribe to The Michael Gibson Alliance for insights on how to protect yourself, prepare, and stay informed. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn more. 🌍

#ExposeTheTruth #WakeUp #NewsTheater #Gaslighting #2030Agenda #StayInformed #UncensoredTruth #ProtectYourFuture #MichaelGibsonAlliance

Keywords
fake newscollapsetruthwealth2030 agendaasset protection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy