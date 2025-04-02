BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CNN ACCIDENTALLY ADMITS IT ☭ DADDY SOROS IS OK BECAUSE HE HIDES IN THE SHADOWS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
90 views • 5 months ago

Paid for by George Soros!


Mario Nawfal - 🚨🇺🇸 CNN ACCIDENTALLY ADMITS IT: SOROS IS OK BECAUSE HE HIDES IN THE SHADOWS


Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher just revealed the incredible double standard in their coverage of political donors.


When discussing Elon's Wisconsin involvement, Tapper openly admitted:


"You don't see George Soros out there talking, right? I mean, they might be giving money to organizations"


Swisher couldn't contain her contempt, mocking Elon's cheese hat while Tapper suggested billionaires should stick to quiet background manipulation rather than transparent public endorsements.


The mask slipped completely - CNN believes shadowy influence is preferable to open participation in democracy.


Source: CNN

@elonmusk


Source: https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1907269919735156854


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9pirsl [thanks to https://x.com/Defundmedianow/status/1907417343992496545 🐦]

Keywords
cnncollusionshadow governmentmulti pronged offensivegeorge gyorgy schwarz daddy soros
