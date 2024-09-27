CTP (S2E67, 20240928) Strategically STUPID! Be SUN TZU smart, not SUN BURN stupid! BTS/SP Video

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2E67, 20240928) Strategically STUPID! Be SUN TZU smart, not SUN BURN stupid!
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
6 followers
0
18 views • 7 months ago

CTP S2E67 NOTES ( listen (Sat Sep 28 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E67) "Strategically Stupid"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus

I get it, I know, you have been called a NUT and a CONSPIRACY THEORIST for so long, and time after time proven correct, you are eager to talk about those things again and scream "Told Ya So," but most everyone sees/feels the Economic down-turn caused by Biden/Harris #COMMUnomics and The #KAMALunist if elected would make matters worse - so it is Strategically Stupid to not just stick to that topic -- as Carville said and got Bill Clinton elected: "It's The Economy Stupid!"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: "BiDUMBnomics part 3"


Episode related pieces (many Strategically Smart items or related to how LEFT twists/distorts and we must NOT let them distract us (like Robinson nonsense in NC, and trying Guilt by Association smears (which, yes, will have link on that below)) and stay on IT IS THE ECONOMY STUPID message to be Sun Tzu Smart vs Sun Burn Stupid and stick with message known to work in bad Economics (these Biden/Harris #COMMUnomics) times)...

--- see buzzsprout audio podcasts platform version of show Transcript for list 


