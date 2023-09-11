Clay Clark and Karlyn Borysenko: Is Homeschooling a Solution to Radicalized Teachers? | Bob & Eric Save America

Clay Clark and Karlyn Borysenko join Bob Dunlap and Eric Matheny for this episode of Bob & Eric Save America.





The first half of the show features the one and only Clay Clark, discussing everything from the New Mexico governor stripping the state’s citizens of their Second Amendment Rights to the Maui Coverup to Smart Cities to Enrique Tarrio’s sentencing for his involvement in J6.





Karlyn Borysenko then joins the guys in the second half of the show to share her experience infiltrating into a socialist conference. What’s the solution to this radicalization of teachers in public schools? Is it homeschooling? Cameras in the classroom?





All this and more during this episode of Bob & Eric Save America.





