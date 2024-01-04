"Here's SARS CoV2 and the bio weapons. Nothing on the CDC schedule is a vaccine, all are synthetic viruses, synthetic! What did Elon Musk tell you? Oh, what was the silver lining in the whole COVID thing? Oh the knowledge gain on synthetic biology, HIV GP 120. And this comes straight from a picture from the New York Times. SARS ace receptor 2 binding domain it's not a Coronavirus. So every poor Doctor, MD, or anybody else who treated a Coronavirus, and I know many good doctors, like the good doctor Urso and others. The lessons Pierre Kory learned on ivermectin. It's a, it's a retrovirus. You don't test for it that way and you don't treat it that way. The public health even wrote XMRV, PCR is not a good test for XMRVs, because we have a whole genome full of our own god given endogenous viruses, they're bio weapons, they have to be injected. They're defective. They spread the bomb only through you and your family. Not another shot. Every shot has HIV or XMRV in them."

Watch my full talk at ReAwaken America Tulare: On Bitchute full interview:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u1nivyTFubWV/