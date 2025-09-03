❗️Putin: "Donald asked me to meet with Zelensky. Let Zelensky come to Moscow and the meeting will take place there."

Russia is ready to raise the level of negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.

The President noted that he is not yet ready to name specific names, but it concerns a "high political level."

Putin stated that the majority of Russian servicemen support achieving all the goals of the special operation in Ukraine, Russia prefers to resolve issues peacefully - "It is better to achieve the goals of the special operation by peaceful means, of course".

Putin commented on Trump's accusation of a "conspiracy" by the leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea against the USA.

"Trump has a sense of humor, I have good relations with him, and during all these 4 days of various negotiations, no one has ever expressed any negative judgments about the US administration, especially since all my interlocutors supported our meeting in Anchorage," Putin said.

Putin answers the question: "Is there a chance that the special military operation will end soon?"

Putin answered that ‘there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but if not... Russia will finish everything by force’

‘Back in 2022, we offered the Ukrainian authorities to respectfully consider the choice of the people living in Eastern Ukraine. Overall, this did not face complete rejection. But after we, at the urgent requests of our European colleagues, withdrew troops from Kiev, the situation immediately changed and we were told: ‘Now we will fight until either you tear our heads off, or we tear yours off.’ This has been going on ever since.

It seems to me that if common sense prevails, it is possible to agree on an acceptable way to end the conflict. I think there is a certain light at the end of the tunnel. Let's see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to solve all the tasks set by force.’