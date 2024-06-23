US Sports Softball Feat. Top defensive plays from the 2024 Women's College World Series

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Featured course:
Drills, Drills, Drills: Pitching - John Tschida
Get your pencils ready! 25 minutes of pitching drills will be coming at you at a fast and furious pace during one of the most can't-miss sessions of Convention.
On today's show we have an outstanding pitcher out of Cali' whose consistent at the plate as well. The Women's College World Series was chock full of defensive "rob-jobs" and more. We have the highlight receipts. Enjoy!
Video credits:
2025 Savanna Froke 3.7 GPA Pitcher Softball Recruiting Video - Extreme Orta
fastpitchmedia
https://www.youtube.com/@fastpitchmedia
Top defensive plays from the 2024 Women's College World Series
