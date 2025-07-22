Breaking: DOJ Receives DNI's Criminal Referral Related To Russia Hoax Documents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 7.22.2025
RUSSIA/UKRAINE PEACE TALKS
https://thehill.com/policy/international/5413394-round-3-russia-ukraine-peace-talks-turkey/
OBAMA HELD SECRET MEETINGS IN WHITE HOUSE BASEMENT
https://joehoft.com/reminder-obama-held-secret-meetings-in-the-white-house-basement-concerning-russia-starting-in-july-2016/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=reminder-obama-held-secret-meetings-in-the-white-house-basement-concerning-russia-starting-in-july-2016
TULSI GABBARD'S CRIMINAL REFERRAL
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-justice-department-receives-tulsi-gabbards-criminal-referral-related-to-russia-hoax-documents-that-implicate-barack-obama
TRUMP ACCUSES POLITICAL ENEMIES OF ORCHESTRATING RUSSIA HOAX
1-https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/crime-of-the-century-trump-accuses-political-enemies-orchestrated-russia-hoax-claims-irrefutable-evidence
2-https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/2016-elections-probe-trump-accuses-obama-of-russia-hoax-calls-it-crime-of-the-century/articleshow/122825361.cms
GENERAL INVESTIGATION
https://conservativebrief.com/general-investigation-93368/
INDICTMENTS OF OBAMA AND DEEP STATE PLOTTERS ARE COMING
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-exclusive-doj-sources-tell-alex-jones-indictments-of-obama-deep-state-coup-plotters-are-incoming
DOES TRUMP'S DOJ HAVE...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/wayne-root-does-trump-doj-have-balls-charge/
MAXWELL, EPSTEIN FILES AND AG BONDI
https://time.com/7304408/ghislaine-maxwell-epstein-files-bondi/
MLK JR. ASSASSINATION FILES RELEASED
https://www.newsweek.com/mlk-jr-assassination-files-released-donald-trump-gabbard-2102006
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317