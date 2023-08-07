BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
22LR Ruger LCP II Part 4 - Galloway Precision Spring Kit
33 views • 08/07/2023

Fixing the 22LR Ruger LCP II Lite Rack:For Light strikes Galloway Spring Kit Heavier Hammer Spring, lighter firing pin return spring

To prevent mag disengagements, a Holster with mag button coverage

For cycling issues…Galloway Spring kit’s Heavier extractor spring


The 22LR Ruger LCP II is the preeminent deep concealment semi-auto pistol with a very high score on our rounds per size and weight spreadsheet. Second only to the KelTec P17 if you exclude the large bodied CP33 and P322. Number one if you insist on pocket carry sized semi-auto pistols.


Since the LCP II is so handsome and adorable, AmbGun has decided to call it a “work in progress”.


Galloway Precision Spring Kit

https://gallowayprecision.com/ruger/lcp-II/performance-spring-kit-for-ruger-lcp-ii-pistols



Chapters

0:00 Recap

0:20 Solutions

0:46 Why Bother

1:20 Light Strikes

1:48 Firing Pin Spring

2:14 Extractor Spring

2:35 Hammer Spring

4:59 Mag Button

5:32 Test Firing


