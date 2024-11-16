❗️Estonian and British troops destroyed a bridge in Tallinn as part of a training exercise aimed at "building barriers against Russia" and preparing for the potential construction of a new viaduct for NATO tanks.

According to reports from Delfi and Postimees, the Estonian Defense Forces blew up the Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway on Wednesday night. The Ministry of Defense described the operation as a "knowledge-gathering" activity, focused on creating defensive barriers in the event of war with Russia, with the bridge demolition serving two key purposes.

😁Love this fear

❗️On Saturday in Peru, Biden will discuss with Xi Jinping the silent sanctions war that China has declared on the United States, in particular new Chinese laws that allow it to blacklist foreign companies and restrict U.S. access to key supply chains.

The sanctions that the Chinese have imposed on the American drone manufacturer Skydio are just the beginning.

China has something to put pressure on the Americans with. And these are the issues that Biden is forced to resolve for now. The conversation will be difficult.

And his last as president.

❗️Pentagon unable to account for $824 billion budget, failing its 7th consecutive financial audit.

🤣And they say Russia has more corruption