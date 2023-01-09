09-01-2023 Accountability Part 12 Messiah and Man 011 Ruach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
John 14:15 If you love Me, you shall guard My commands. 16 “And I shall ask the Father, and He shall give you another Helper, to stay with you forever 17 the Spirit of the Truth, whom the world is unable to receive, because it does not see Him or know Him. But you know Him, for He stays with you and shall be in you.