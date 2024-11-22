ET Influence on Human History and Spiritual Development – Part 1 of 2

Brian Ruhe and Oshara discuss various topics related to extraterrestrial influence on humanity. Oshara is at https://www.thesethhouse.org/ . They delve into the Grey alien agenda, the role of the Mantis ETs, and the concept of hybridization. Brian mentions the influence of reptilians and the gradual disclosure of ET presence. They explore the spiritual implications of ET contact, rebirth and the collective nature of consciousness. Brian highlights the importance of spiritual development and the role of ETs in guiding humanity towards higher consciousness.

Outline

ET Influence on Human History and Spiritual Development

• Brian Ruhe discusses the ET influence on human history since 1850 and the spiritualist movement.

• Brian and Oshara explore the role of ETs in creating human beings and their ongoing influence.

• Brian mentions the existence of motherships and their role in ET operations.

• They discuss the possibility of ETs living on Earth and their underground bases.

• Brian shares about the advanced technology of ETs and their ability to hide their presence.

Gradual Disclosure and Human Spiritual Development

• Brian discusses the gradual disclosure of ET presence and the role of governments in this process.

• They explore the reasons behind the gradual disclosure and the impact on humanity.

• Brian mentions the importance of spiritual development and the role of ETs in this process.

• They discuss the challenges of spiritual development and the influence of mainstream religions.

• Brian shares about the hybridization program and the role of ETs in creating a new human species.

Rebirth and ET Influence on Afterlife

• Brian discusses the concept of rebirth and its role in the ET agenda.

• They explore the idea of taking rebirth as ETs and the implications for human consciousness.

• Brian mentions the involvement of ETs in the rebirth process and their role in spiritual development.

• They discuss the nature of consciousness and its evolution through rebirth.

• Brian shares about the role of ETs in guiding the spiritual development of humanity.

Collective Consciousness and Group Purpose

• Brian discusses the concept of collective consciousness and its importance in ET society.

• They explore the idea of group purpose and its impact on human society.

• Brian mentions the challenges of individualism and the need for collective thinking.

• They discuss the role of individuality in spiritual development and the transition to collective consciousness.

• Brian shares about the importance of group identity and its influence on human behavior.

Final Thoughts and Future Directions

• They discuss the importance of understanding the ET reality and its impact on human consciousness.

• Oshara emphasizes the need for compassion and understanding in the process of spiritual development.

• Brian mentions the role of ETs in guiding humanity towards a higher level of consciousness.

• They discuss the importance of trusting the journey and embracing new information.

• Brian shares about the resources available on their University Galacticus website at https://universitygalacticus.org/ and the importance of finding reliable sources of information.