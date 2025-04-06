Coal plant in Germany demolished despite energy crisis - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coal plant in Germany demolished despite energy crisis
A coal power plant in Ibbenbueren, Westphalia, was blown up today.
First, the 100-meter boiler house collapsed, followed by a controlled demolition of the 125-meter cooling tower. Hundreds of people witnessed the collapse on-site.
Despite the ongoing energy crisis, the plant was prematurely closed in 2021 as part of the energy transition, even though it was still capable of operating.