JAMES ROGUSKI- “WHO Decides? Trump, Treaties, and Truth”

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:
Thursday, June 19, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: James Roguski
Topic: “WHO Decides? Trump, Treaties, and Truth”
http://JamesRoguski.substack.com
Bio:
James Roguski is a researcher, author, natural health proponent and an activist who believes that the old systems are rightfully crumbling, so we must build their replacements quickly. In March 2022, James uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them which resulted in the amendments being rejected. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic treaty" as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW".
Founding Host:
Grace Asagra, RN, PhD
DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
Grace Asagra, RN PhD
