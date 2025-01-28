465) Fake American State Assembly California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Anna's Webinar, American State Nationals; January 20, 2025.
Website page: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/january-2025/
Video: https://mega.nz/file/QpdDyZ7Z#pRUce4_0L593gdRTbdvdEUOOfXFgDFEKk-bu1XxoIgU
Audio: https://mega.nz/file/Rh1CDTpD#kyPR4EcI2-C1A8MGwk9Y0CXJb3maRe7Nbp9YB3LLg1g
Jan. 26, 2025 | Article 5235 Video - International Public Notice: Switcheroo 2 By Anna Von Reitz: https://rumble.com/v6dudop-article-5235-video-international-public-notice-switcheroo-2-by-anna-von-rei.html
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth