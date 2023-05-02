BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are Republicans Pulling Back on Abortion?
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
53 views • 05/02/2023

The overturning of Roe. V. Wade gave conservatism the biggest victory in decades — perhaps ever. Yet it seems the battle to protect the unborn is causing division within the supposed pro-life party itself.


Recent reports reveal that CIA chief William Burns met with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction; the "godfather of AI," Geofrrey Hinton, has quit Google and joined the chorus of hundreds of technology experts concerned about AI; the White House press secretary told an unbelievable fairy tale about border crossings; and another bank has collapsed.


Also, host Paul Dragu and The New American contributor Selwyn Duke discuss why Western civilization is humanity's greatest ever, and Lisa Von Geldern talks with John Birch Society field coordinators who are making a difference in advancing liberty.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
abortionaithe john birch societythe new americanpaul dragu
