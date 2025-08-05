BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NYC: GAZA PROTEST Paralyses Trump's Hotel last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
128 views • 1 month ago

GAZA PROTEST PARALYZES TRUMP HOTEL

Police mass-arrest protesters who gridlocked Columbus Circle demanding end to US support for Israel.

Over 40 Arrested Outside Trump International Hotel in NYC Protesting Israel’s Starvation of Gaza.

Monday evening as they held a nonviolent protest outside the Trump International Hotel demanding an end to Israel’s starvation campaign in Gaza and a halt to U.S. weapons transfers to Israel. The protests were led by the Jewish American group IfNotNow. Democracy Now!

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
