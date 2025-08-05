NYC: GAZA PROTEST Paralyses Trump's Hotel last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GAZA PROTEST PARALYZES TRUMP HOTEL
Police mass-arrest protesters who gridlocked Columbus Circle demanding end to US support for Israel.
Over 40 Arrested Outside Trump International Hotel in NYC Protesting Israel’s Starvation of Gaza.
Monday evening as they held a nonviolent protest outside the Trump International Hotel demanding an end to Israel’s starvation campaign in Gaza and a halt to U.S. weapons transfers to Israel. The protests were led by the Jewish American group IfNotNow. Democracy Now!