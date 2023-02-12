How School will make you Mediocre for the rest of your Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
School will keep you stuck in a life of conformity and frugality, find your purpose and chase after it.
Other Channels:
https://t.me/freedomclanofficial
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXseSWtA6BzVIkQJmQyOCg
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BGKCVp189w6B/
https://rumble.com/c/c-2042335
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomclan
https://www.instagram.com/thefreedomclanshorts/
https://www.tiktok.com/@freedomclan_?lang=en
https://twitter.com/the_freedomclan
https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/3085697346/FreedomClan
https://www.minds.com/thefreedomclan/
https://parler.com/thefreedomclan
https://gab.com/FreedomClan