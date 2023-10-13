Palestinians in Gaza Refuse the Calls of Israeli Forces to Leave the North of the Gaza Strip - "We Will Die Standing and Will Never Bow Down"

Palestinians in Gaza Refuse the Calls of Israeli Forces to Leave the North of the Gaza Strip

JUST IN: Israel bombs a civilian convoy that was evacuating our of Gaza city, on the road they promised not to bomb.

At least 70 killed and 200 injured.

Israel has not yet approved the opening of humanitarian corridors from the Gaza Strip, said the official representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric.

He also said that water supplies in the Gaza Strip were running out.

Leaked emails show the State Department is discouraging its staff from making public statements suggesting the U.S. wants to see less violence by Israel

In messages circulated on Friday, State Department staff wrote that high-level officials do not want press materials to include three specific phrases: “de-escalation/ceasefire,” “end to violence/bloodshed” and “restoring calm.”



