⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (5 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade of the AFU, and 13th National Guard Brigade near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 30th, 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade, and 77th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Kupyansk, Berestovoye, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), and Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th, 28th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and 1st National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 510 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, four pickup trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 33rd, 54th mechanised brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 148th Artillery Brigade of the AFU, 101st Guard Brigade of the AFU General Staff, and 18th National Guard Brigade near Zaliznyanskoye, Chasov Yar, Dalneye, Markovo, Ulakly, Kurakhovo, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by formations of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 580 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 93rd, 100th, 151st mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vozdvizhenka, Berestki, Dzerhinsk, Zarya, Leonidovka, Krasnoye, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine counter-attacks launched by formations of the 42nd, 117th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 37th and 38th marine brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 560 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 152nd Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Velikaya Novosyolka and Razdolnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by units of the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 110th Mechanised Brigade, 141st Infantry Brigade, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades near Nikolayevka, Belozerka, Tokarevka (Kherson region), and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, missile weaponry workshops, power objects used to supply the AFU, as well as engaged manpower clusters and hardware in 143 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb and 17 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,275 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,052 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,484 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,355 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,992 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.