BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 Tacoma Washington Tacoma Washington - Marine Vessel “Kodiak Enterprise” Catches Fire! That Vessel is carrying 55,000 gallons of of Diesel and 19,000 Pounds of Freon on Board
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 04/11/2023

🚨 Tacoma Washington

Tacoma Washington - Marine Vessel “Kodiak Enterprise” Catches Fire! That Vessel is carrying 55,000 gallons of of Diesel and 19,000 Pounds of Freon on Board

The Tacoma Fire Department has issued a temporary shelter-in-place for some areas, but was lifted a short while ago.

Freon can be toxic if inhaled "in large quantities, especially in a confined space.
Residents in the area report very bad air quality, a strong smell and fog around the neighborhoods.

https://rumble.com/v2hkh4k-tacoma-washington-marine-vessel-catches-fire-55k-of-diesel-and-19k-freon-on.html

Keywords
catches firetacomawashington tacomawashington - marine vesselkodiak enterprisethat vesselis carrying 55000 gallons of of diesel and 19000 pounds offreon on board
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy