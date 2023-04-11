© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Tacoma Washington
Tacoma Washington - Marine Vessel “Kodiak Enterprise” Catches Fire! That Vessel is carrying 55,000 gallons of of Diesel and 19,000 Pounds of Freon on Board
The Tacoma Fire Department has issued a temporary shelter-in-place for some areas, but was lifted a short while ago.
Freon can be toxic if inhaled "in large quantities, especially in a confined space.
Residents in the area report very bad air quality, a strong smell and fog around the neighborhoods.
