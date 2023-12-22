Lynette Zang Uncovers The Truth About Who Really Controls Inflation!

ITM TRADING INC.
Dec 21, 2023 PHOENIX
Join Lynette Zang as she uncovers the truth about America's financialization and its role in controlling inflation. Discover how trading products on Wall Street impact consumers and traders alike. Learn about the rising reliance on speculative derivatives, the influence of algorithmic trading on commodity and asset pricing, and the financialization of vital resources like water. Lynette emphasizes the importance of physical gold and silver for wealth preservation in volatile markets. This video is a must-watch for anyone looking to understand and safeguard their wealth in today's complex financial landscape.
📖 CHAPTERS:
0:00 The Powers That Be
1:25 The Rising Financialization
3:49 A Financial Product
7:46 Oil's Wild Ride
10:47 Managed Money Positions
15:17 Water Futures
17:44 Groundwater Goldrush
21:02 Benchmark Commodity Products
25:48 Get Your Strategy
