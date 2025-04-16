BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fire Ant Tyrants 🔥 🐜
Aussie Flyers
35 views • 5 months ago

This happened yesterday to our mate Trevor Hold, an outstanding advocate against the Toxic Fire Ant Program.

They showed up to bait his property, and he was arrested and injured in the process.


"Trevor was arrested and injured by the police officer breaking into his property, taken to hospital for stitches, and criminally charged for refusing chemical pesticide treatment on his property that remains free of any fire ants. Every inch of his property was covered in pesticide, with his cattle and horses eating the freshly baited grass. The horses were clearly running around in distress, and a pregnant cow gave birth to a new calf during the incident from stress."


#stopthetoxicfireantprogram


https://aussieflyers.bio.link/

australiatyrannyfire antsnational fire ant eradication programtoxic fire ant programtoxic fire ant scam
