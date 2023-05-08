© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO CONTENT EXPRESSES OPINIONS OF PRAYING CITIZEN CHANNEL ONLY
May 7, 2023 - Blockbuster revelation by Rep. James Comer that 9 members of the Biden family--including Joe--accepted monetary bribes from a foreign national in exchange for policy decisions. "Wednesday will be a BIG DAY for the American people!"
Also: updates on Tucker, mass shooting in TX, resignations, firings and the subway choking.
Thanks for watching and praying!