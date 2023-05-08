VIDEO CONTENT EXPRESSES OPINIONS OF PRAYING CITIZEN CHANNEL ONLY

May 7, 2023 - Blockbuster revelation by Rep. James Comer that 9 members of the Biden family--including Joe--accepted monetary bribes from a foreign national in exchange for policy decisions. "Wednesday will be a BIG DAY for the American people!"

Also: updates on Tucker, mass shooting in TX, resignations, firings and the subway choking.

Thanks for watching and praying!