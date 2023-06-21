BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#3514 Pete Santilli w Resistance Chicks Sound of Freedom
51 views • 06/21/2023

Join Pete Santilli, Banners 4 Freedom, and Resistance Chicks on July 4th for a Matinee. Premiere of Jim Caviezel, supported by Mel Gibson Sound of Freedom! Get Your Tickets At: https://www.angel.com/sof

Exclusively in theaters July 4th, 2023.


Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.


The film stars Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, The Count of Monte Cristo) who plays the lead role of Tim Ballard. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) plays Katherine Ballard and Bill Camp (Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave) plays “Batman”—Ballard’s right-hand man.



The film is produced by Eduardo Verástegui and directed by Alejandro Monteverde.

  After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Angel Studios

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZiCNnpUxng

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oZE2nod4i0

demonstransgendersatanic ritualsfalse idolstargetgrooming childrenadult contentsound of freedomtrafficking childrenrebuking the deviltargaychildren in sramap abusing children
