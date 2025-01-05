BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Massive Ice Storm with Grid Down Locations
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2100 followers
5
909 views • 6 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle



Ice storms and blizzards to sweep across the US for 1500 miles taking down power grids and plunging hundreds of million into chaos. Power outages, supermarket closures and fuel shortages are expected so prepare now. Winter storm Blair and a Polar Vortex combine.



Keywords
foodagriculturedavid dubyneadapt 2030food pricescivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextwhy did the power grid failwinter storm blairwinter storm 2025beef prices record high 2025orange juice prices record high 2025ice storm 2025power grid outages 2025midwest power gridiguanas dropping out of trees floridarecord demand electricity 2025 winter stormegrid subregions
