BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASH 017 YITRO - JETHRO
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
7 months ago

BGMCTV Sh'mot/Exodus Yitro 18:1–20:23


Is there a pattern in the 10 commandmets that shows us the MESSIAH? 



The name of the Parshah, "Yitro," means "Jethro" and it is found in Exodus 18:1.


Moses’ father-in-law, Jethro, hears of the great miracles which YEHOVAH performed for the people of Israel, and comes from Midian to


the Israelite camp, bringing with him Moses’ wife and two sons. Jethro advises Moses to appoint a hierarchy of magistrates and judges to


assist him in the task of governing and administering justice to the people.


The children of Israel camp opposite Mount Sinai, where they are told that YEHOVAH has chosen them to be His “kingdom of priests”


and “holy nation.” The people respond by proclaiming, “All that YEHOVAH has spoken, we shall do.”


On the sixth day of the third month (Sivan), seven weeks after the Exodus, the entire nation of Israel assembles at the foot of Mount


Sinai for the Giving of the Torah. YEHOVAH descends on the mountain amidst thunder, lightning, billows of smoke and the blast of the


shofar, and summons Moses to ascend.


YEHOVAH proclaims the Ten Commandments, commanding the people of Israel to believe in YEHOVAH, not to worship idols or take


YEHOVAH'S name in vain, to keep the Shabbat, honor their parents, not to murder, not to commit adultery, not to steal, and not to bear


false witness or covet another’s property. The people cry out to Moses that the revelation is too intense for them to bear, begging him to receive the Torah from YEHOVAH and convey it to them.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
