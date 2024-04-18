The First Litters are Growing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All three of our litters are growing well. We put out new bowls for water and hay and cleaned the nest boxes. It is fun to watch the babies grow and develop. Ginger's babies jump out of the nest box into the new bowl of water and got all wet. For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.