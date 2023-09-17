So, This Is Happening - Russell Brand - 'They're Coming For Me' - Russell's Response to (Rape) Allegations - "I Absolutely Deny" - Sept 15, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, This Is Happening - Russell Brand - Response to Rape Allegations - Sept 15, 2023
Sharing From Russell Brand's Rumble channel.
https://rumble.com/v3hzi8e-theyre-coming-for-me.-its-bad.html
I like Russell Brand, have a few of his older books in my book collection, one autographed. Haven't kept up with books or videos much since a while.
I think I've heard these similar stories.. a few times before... : ( so smells and looks like more BS to me. Cynthia