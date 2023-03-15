BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What your baby will look like once he’s born
Creativity@258
0 view • 03/15/2023

https://tinyurl.com/Myfuturekid


A recent study found that more than 78.4% of children “under normal circumstances” take on the appearance of their parents according to the proportion of dominant genes.There are many different possibilities for the exact combination of genes your child could inherit, it all comes down to DNA. When those genes come together, some of the effects are amplified while others are reduced. Still, others are completely turned off. Scientists have some understanding of why kids develop the features they do. Here are some ways in which your baby’s primary features, like hair color and eye color, are influenced by genetics.

parentsgeneticfuture kid
