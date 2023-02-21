Freeing The Mental Prisons of Division with Nate Kap - Dissolving The Divide #5

This discussion is a very deep dive into so many aspects of bridging the gaps on the internal divide as we apply some proper masonry to the foundation of what Leslie & Derek are building here. Nate navigates and invites us through many many many perspectives of life through an adept way of understanding language, symbolism, esoteric/occulted/ancient/mystery school knowledge- and yes these are the sciences of life, spirituality, natural law, etc. that is beyond religion and such (who've not only used that knowledge to their advantage to manipulate people, but to also occult and demonize the aforementioned regarding the pure teaching of Universal/cosmic/Natural Law).. we are putting the roof on top of this house we've created to keep the foundation hermetically sealed in a sense, where Nate goes into some of the philosophies of a master builder. We are flipping the script on the internal inversions that distort and disservice our true versions of ourselves and raising the spirit out of the material world Nate brings some philosophical wordplay with us, such as The Spire Ritual spiritual symbolic approach and perspective on life and the evolution of consciousness.. Staying on the right path even though it's a spiral journey to get to the point on your own life.. Spiraling towards balance, the center point, or dot in the circle.. One note of further clarification to be made is the limbic part of the brain and its connection to the neocortext & r-complex brain stem... You can find all of Nate Kap's work here: @cubbyholebynatekap9973 https://onegreatworknetwork.com/nate-kap cubbywhole.com https://t.me/outcasting Leslie Powers: alivethrive.life https://www.OneGreatWorkNetwork.com/leslie powers Derek Bartolacelli: linktree.com/derekbartolacelli music credits intro: Light Years by Ill Nature outro: Journey of The Soul by Celestial Serpent PEACE

