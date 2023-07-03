The LORD Is Looking For Believers With A Willing Heart-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 2 2023

A lot of Christians when studying the Bible tend to want to 'get to the good stuff' as quickly as possible, and by that I mean Revelation, Romans, Acts and all the rest that applies to us now and prophetically in the future. But there is plenty of the 'good stuff' waiting for you in places like Exodus, Amos and Joshua if you're willing to put the time in to do a little 2 Timothy 2:15. And speaking of being 'willing', that's the 'meat of my message' on this Sunday Service.This message is a message on giving to the work of the Lord, but not in perhaps the way you might expect it to be. There is no 'give to get' theology here, I'm not going to give you the Charismatic (and sometimes Baptist) lie that if you'll tithe you will always have money. That's not a hard and fast rule for people living in the Church Age, anyway. Instead, I want to show you how God spoke to Moses about preparing the people to make the original Temple which was a tabernacle in the wilderness, and what type of person God was looking for. First and foremost, the LORD was looking for volunteers, people who were willing to get something done. God is not a Calvinist, free will is a Bible doctrine. Secondly, He expected those people to 'stir themselves up' while they did it because their hearts were right. The right motive is so very important as you will see. Amazingly, all of this 'dry and dusty' Old Testament stuff is 100% in line with what the apostle Paul says about the same subject in the New Testament. Yes, this is a message on giving, but keep your checkbook in your pocket, the giving we are concerned with this morning is done with your heart, willingly.

