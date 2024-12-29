Come Together Media --- Ep. 19 --- 12-27-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us for Come Together Media where we discuss Democrats trying to thwart the election certification, the sad state of New York City and the brouhaha over H1-B Visas.
The episode 18 roundtable consists of:
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com