THE 500 BILLION DOLLAR BATTLE

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Dec 1, 2023
Chiropractor & Functional Medicine Doctor, Eric Nepute, DC, DNM, joins Del with a harrowing story of his 3 year, $500 billion legal battle against the government for going against mainstream COVID-19 protocols and the incredible sacrifices he's made to save his integrity. Hear how he successfully treated thousands of people for COVID-19 without any fatalities.
