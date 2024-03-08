Millstone Report: ATTACKS On Churches SURGE 800%, Left Thinks Everything Is Christian Nationalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millstone Report with Paul Harrell
March 7, 2024
The Family Research Council's new report reveals vandalism and arson against Christian Churches is accelerating. https://downloads.frc.org/EF/EF24B78.pdf
