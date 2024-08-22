MUSIC - Am Adolf Hitler Platz - Wilhelm Friedrich Weiß [English Subtitles]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Text von Wilhelm Friedrich Weiß
Melodie von Emil Palm
Willy Weiss, auch Willi Weiss, vollständig Wilhelm Friedrich Weiss (* 1883; † 1954), war ein deutscher Sänger (Tenor) und Liederdichter.
Der Text :
Am Adolf-Hitler-Platz steht eine junge Eiche,
Sie strebt zur Sonne auf von Sturm und Not.
Sie ist uns Vorbild, treu und brav zu streiten
Für unser Vaterland bis in den Tod.
Hell erklinget deutscher Sang
Unser ganzes Leben lang.
Treue frohe Lieder klingen immer wieder
Durch die ganze Welt, durch die ganze Welt !
Am Adolf-Hitler-Platz, die junge deutsche Eiche
Träumt von Vergangenheit und neuer Zeit.
Sie träumt vom deutschen Wald und seinem Frieden,
Und voller Sehnsucht wird das Herz ihr weich.
Hell erklinget deutscher Sang
Unser ganzes Leben lang.
Treue frohe Lieder klingen immer wieder
Durch die ganze Welt, durch die ganze Welt !
Am Adolf-Hitler-Platz, die junge deutsche Eiche,
Sie werde frei und stark wie deutsches Land.
Von deutscher Kraft und Einheit soll sie zeugen,
Den Brüder reichen sich getreu die Hand.
Hell erklinget deutscher Sang
Unser ganzes Leben lang.
Treue frohe Lieder klingen immer wieder
Durch die ganze Welt, durch die ganze Welt !
Treue frohe Lieder klingen immer wieder
Durch die ganze Welt, durch die ganze Welt !
__
Auf Englisch :
At Adolf Hitler Square, there is a young oak standing,
She aims the sun overcoming storm and hardship.
She is our model, faithful and brave to fight
For our fatherland until death.
Brightly sounds the German song
Throughout our whole lives.
Loyal, happy songs sound repeatedly
Throughout the whole world, throughout the whole world !
At Adolf Hitler Square, the young German oak
Dreams of the past and modern times.
She dreams of the German forest and its tranquility,
And full aspiration will soften her heart.
Brightly sounds the German song
Throughout our whole lives.
Loyal, happy songs sound repeatedly
Throughout the whole world, throughout the whole world !
At Adolf Hitler Square, the young German oak,
She becomes free and strong just like the German country.
Of German power and unity, she should bear witness,
The brothers grab their hands faithfully.
Brightly sounds the German song
Throughout our whole lives.
Loyal, happy songs sound repeatedly
Throughout the whole world, throughout the whole world !
Loyal, happy songs sound repeatedly
Throughout the whole world, throughout the whole world !