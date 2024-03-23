Michael Obama for President , The A I gang, BB's Clowns, Razorfist, Digital Measles , Much More!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Will Michael Obama run for President? A new drug called Phucmenal that help you not give a F*ck at all, A parody song called B.B.s Clowns from DC Dave, a second parody tune about Michael Obama, Yet another clip from Razorfist about Michael, Who are the folks on the board of AI development, Plus much much more!