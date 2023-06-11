9 Foot Tall Aliens Revelation 9!

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
190 views • 06/11/2023

As reported on 6.7.2023, Las Vegas Police saw a UFO crash and interviewed people that saw the aliens. They were reported to be 8-9-10 foot tall. Back in 2019, two women contacted me independently, and without my interview request to confirm the Revelation 9 Scorpions will be 9 foot tall. Their leader, the King Angel of the Abyss, will be 12 foot tall. If someone lacks the sign of God, they will pick up people and carry them off the camps and sting them badly for 5 months. These signs will increase in the upcoming days. Get ready!

bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven seals
